Houston eyes $1.5B economic impact, world record ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

The Brief Houston is aiming for a Guinness World Record on April 11 at Hermann Park by lining up over 1,000 soccer balls across a quarter-mile, all of which will be donated to local youth through the "Grow the Game" initiative. The World Cup is projected to bring a $1.5 billion boost to Houston—the equivalent of five Super Bowls—while leaving behind a permanent 14-mile "Green Corridor" of improved bike trails and eco-friendly transit. Beyond the tournament, the city is focused on sustainability and accessibility, offering residents new ways to navigate the city without a car and expanding soccer access to 1,000 children annually.



With the FIFA World Cup less than 100 days away, Houston officials say the city isn’t just preparing for a tournament, it’s preparing for a transformation.

World Cup: Economic impact for Houston

By the numbers:

The Houston Host Committee is projecting an economic impact of $1.5 billion, a figure that makes the city's biggest sporting events look small.

"Two studies that we did in Houston have estimated the economic impact at $1.5 billion, which is about the equivalent of five Super Bowls," said Kim Scates, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships for the Houston Host Committee.

Breaking records at Hermann Park

History in the making:

Before the first match kicks off at NRG Stadium, the city is aiming for the Guinness World Records. On April 11, the committee will partner with Airbnb and U.S. soccer legend DeMarcus Beasley to attempt the longest consecutive line of soccer balls ever recorded.

The attempt will feature over 1,000 balls stretching a quarter-mile through Hermann Park. For Scates, the event is about more than just a certificate on a wall; it’s about the community.

"We’re going to line up these 1,000 balls and then... donate those balls into the community to support our 'Grow the Game' initiative," Scates said. "A thousand new soccer balls that kids will be playing with all over town."

‘Green Corridor’

A greener Houston:

While the world's eyes will be on the pitch, the Houston Host Committee is focused on what stays behind once the fans leave. Central to that plan is the "Green Corridor," a 14-mile eco-friendly transit route connecting the Fan Festival in East Downtown to the stadium.

Unlike the temporary "pop-up" tents often seen at major events, the corridor utilizes the METRO Red Line and the Columbia Tap Trail to create a permanent, car-free artery through the heart of Houston.

"The Green Corridor is really important to Houston. It’s a way for Houstonians to get around without having to have a car," Scates said. "It’s an important part of Houston already, and we really wanted to highlight that with [the] World Cup, and then give Houstonians something that they can be proud of afterwards as we make all these improvements."

A lasting legacy

Why you should care:

For those who aren’t fans of the "beautiful game," Scates argues the tournament's true value lies in the "Grow the Game" initiative, which aims to provide soccer access to 1,000 local children annually.

"The biggest legacy from the Houston Host Committee is going to be our 'Grow the Game' efforts," Scates said. "Every host city has a community initiative, and we think ours is the most ambitious, and we're really, really proud of it."

While the 5,000 official volunteer spots for the tournament were filled in December, the committee is still calling on residents to participate in sustainability efforts, including tree plantings and bayou cleanups.

"I think Houston will find a new love for the sport," Scates said. "We are counting down the days, and we are ready to welcome the world."