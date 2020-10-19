Houston woman, 70, fatally hit by SUV while walking in west Houston

Police say a 70-year-old woman has died after she was hit by an SUV while walking in a west Houston neighborhood.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Kimberly Lane and Brittmoore around 7 a.m. Monday.

According to authorities, the driver lost control or lost consciousness, striking the curb and some street signs before hitting the woman.

Police say the 70-year-old woman, who was walking down the street with another woman, ran into the yard to avoid the SUV but ended up in the vehicle’s path.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The driver remained at the scene. Police say a 2-year-old child was in the backseat of the SUV and has been released to family members.

Investigators say they do not believe the driver was impaired, but the investigation is ongoing.

“The early signs are that intoxication didn’t play a role in this, but every time that we lose a life on the roadways, we approach it as a crime until we discover it’s not a crime,” said Sean Teare, Chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. “Until we discover it is a tragic accident, we have to look at it as a crime because there’s evidence that can be lost if we don’t approach it that way. That’s why Vehicular Crimes Division of HPD is so good. This is what they do.”

Investigators will be analyzing the driver’s blood, cell phone and the speed of the car to determine what happened and whether charges are appropriate.

Ultimately, the case will be presented to a grand jury.

