Houston airports, METRO prepare for freezing conditions

By
Published  January 23, 2026 11:19pm CST
Houston Winter Storm 2026
Houston flights affected ahead of winter storm

Houston flights affected ahead of winter storm

While Houston airports are prepping for the winter storm, your flight could still be impacted. FOX 26's Randy Wallace covers what to know, if you plan to fly.

HOUSTON - On Friday, hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed at Houston's Bush and Hobby airports. That's expected to continue through the weekend. 

Saturday preps begin ahead of the freeze

What they're saying:

Both Houston airports are said to have de-icing equipment. 

"They have equipment on site they are going to treat their roads on Saturday," said Brian Mason, Deputy Director of Houston's Office of Emergency Management.

Both airports have chemicals and pellets to treat ice on runways.

What you can do:

Before heading to either airport, check with your airline for cancellations and delays.

Several airlines are allowing passengers to change their travel plans for no additional fees.

METRO changes

The other side:

METRO says trains will operate on regular weekend hours on Saturday, but all other services like buses, METROLift, and HOV lanes will shut down by 9pm

On Sunday, trains will operate at reduced frequency, and all other services will remain suspended. Expect the same thing on Monday 

Those needing a ride to a warming center should call 311.

