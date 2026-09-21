Apparent skeletal remains found in Third Ward under investigation

An autopsy is being performed for what Houston authorities believe to be skeletal remains that were found in Third Ward on Friday.

Remains found in Houston's Third Ward

What we know:

Police say they were called to a report of the remains at around 7 p.m. Friday on Winbern Street, off Alabama and Live Oak.

Officers responded to the call, looked around the area and found what they believe to be skeletal remains.

What we don't know:

The Harris County Insititute of Forensic Sciences is working to confirm the identity of the remains as well as the cause of death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.