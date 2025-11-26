Photos released of suspect wanted in fatal Westwood shooting

The Brief A 60-year-old man was shot and killed in early May at an apartment complex on Deering Drive. Police believe the suspect is a young Hispanic man named "Mario" who could be seen often in the Hillcroft Avenue area. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Houston Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in early May in the Westwood area.

Houston Westwood shooting suspect wanted

What we know:

The shooting was reported on May 5 at an apartment complex on Deering Drive, near the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet Street.

Police say 60-year-old George Beasely was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced deceased the next day.

Photo credit: Houston Police Department

Houston Police shared photos of a possible suspect on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man in his late 20s known as Mario. Police say he may be homeless and could be seen often in the Hillcroft Avenue area.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)