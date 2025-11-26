Photos released of suspect wanted in fatal Westwood shooting
HOUSTON - Houston Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in early May in the Westwood area.
What we know:
The shooting was reported on May 5 at an apartment complex on Deering Drive, near the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet Street.
Police say 60-year-old George Beasely was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced deceased the next day.
Photo credit: Houston Police Department
Houston Police shared photos of a possible suspect on Wednesday, Nov. 26.
The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man in his late 20s known as Mario. Police say he may be homeless and could be seen often in the Hillcroft Avenue area.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police