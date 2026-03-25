Houston police union calls for TSA to join HPD

The Brief The Houston Police Officers' Union is calling on TSA employees to join the city police department. A congressional standoff on Homeland Security has been ongoing for over the last month. TSA agents have been calling out or quitting altogether as the partial government shutdown leaves them without pay.



As the partial government shutdown continues to leave TSA without pay, the Houston Police Officers' Union is suggesting a career change for agents.

Houston police union to TSA: ‘HPD is hiring’

What they're saying:

The Houston Police Officers' Union posted a callout on Wednesday for agents with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to consider joining HPD.

The post starts by thanking agents for keeping airports safe, then goes to say, "If you’re looking for better job security, better pay, and the opportunity to make a real impact in a community that appreciates you, HPD is hiring."

The union then added a comment on their Facebook post joking, "... and we have two airports you can be the police at, if you miss being around long lines of irritated people."

Government shutdown continues

Big picture view:

The suggestion from the Houston officers' union comes as the partial federal government shutdown has TSA agents working with no pay.

The shutdown began on Feb. 14 as Congress began their standoff on funding the Department of Homeland Security, which TSA falls under.

As the shutdown continues, TSA agents have been calling out of work or quitting altogether. Previous FOX reports quote DHS saying over 400 agents have resigned since the shutdown began.

The TSA shortage is what's causing long lines at airports across the country, including Houston.

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