Houston triple shooting: Three men shot after altercation on Fulton Street

Three men were shot after an altercation while hanging out with family in north Houston early Saturday morning.

According to Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens, the three men were hanging out at a home in the 1700 block of Fulton Street when a disturbance led to a fist fight between the suspected shooter and his girlfriend's brother who lived in the area.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

Investigators say the alleged shooter left the scene and came back with his brother, Willkens said. The three men who were shot were not involved, but were trying to get the men to leave when shots were fired. The three men, who were ages 39, 29, and 24, were shot in their torsos.

Willkens reports the shooter left the scene before police arrived.

Two of the men are expected to be okay, but one of the men is in questionable condition, police say.