Houston traffic: West Loop 610 down to 1 lane after crash with motorcycle

Published  August 19, 2025 6:20pm CDT
The Brief

    • A major crash involving a motorcycle has shut down multiple southbound lanes on IH-610 in Houston.
    • Traffic has been reduced to a single lane as the scene is cleared.
    • The condition of those involved and an estimate for reopening are unknown.

HOUSTON - A crash involving a motorcycle reduced southbound traffic on IH-610 in west Houston to a single lane Tuesday evening. 

Houston loop crash

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office alerted the public to the crash just after 6 p.m.

They say the major crash involved a motorcycle. 

Multiple lanes were shut down, with a single southbound lane open during the response. 

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as the scene is cleared. 

What we don't know:

The conditions of those involved were not released.

A time estimate was not given for when the lanes would reopen. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. 

