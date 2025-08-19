Houston traffic: West Loop 610 down to 1 lane after crash with motorcycle
article
HOUSTON - A crash involving a motorcycle reduced southbound traffic on IH-610 in west Houston to a single lane Tuesday evening.
Houston loop crash
What we know:
The Harris County Sheriff's Office alerted the public to the crash just after 6 p.m.
They say the major crash involved a motorcycle.
Multiple lanes were shut down, with a single southbound lane open during the response.
Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as the scene is cleared.
What we don't know:
The conditions of those involved were not released.
A time estimate was not given for when the lanes would reopen.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.