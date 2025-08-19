Houston traffic: West Loop 610 down to 1 lane after crash with motorcycle

article

The Brief A major crash involving a motorcycle has shut down multiple southbound lanes on IH-610 in Houston. Traffic has been reduced to a single lane as the scene is cleared. The condition of those involved and an estimate for reopening are unknown.



A crash involving a motorcycle reduced southbound traffic on IH-610 in west Houston to a single lane Tuesday evening.

Houston loop crash

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office alerted the public to the crash just after 6 p.m.

They say the major crash involved a motorcycle.

Multiple lanes were shut down, with a single southbound lane open during the response.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as the scene is cleared.

What we don't know:

The conditions of those involved were not released.

A time estimate was not given for when the lanes would reopen.