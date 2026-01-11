Suspect shot, critically injured by officer in northeast Houston, police say

The Brief The incident was reported on Tidwell Road near Hirsch Road. Officers allegedly pulled the suspect over for a traffic violation, then learned the suspect had a warrant. The suspect was reportedly shot by an officer during a struggle. Separate investigations are underway.



A suspect is said to be in critical condition after being shot by an officer in northeast Houston overnight.

Houston: Officer-involved shooting on Tidwell

What we know:

The incident was reported at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday on Tidwell Road near Hirsch Road.

According to Houston Police, officers at the scene stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, then learned the driver had a felony warrant.

Police allegedly struggled while taking the suspect into custody. One officer reportedly used a taser on the suspect, but the suspect kept resisting, leading another officer to shoot.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured.

Police say two passengers were also in the vehicle at the time.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There are no details available regarding the suspect's alleged warrant or traffic violation.

Investigations underway

What's next:

The incident is being investigated by the Harris County District Attorney's Office, HPD Homicide's Special Investigations Unit, and HPD's Internal Affairs Unit.

Bodycam footage of the incident is said to be released in the next 30 days.