Six detained, one wanted after shooting injures man in Spring Branch area, police say

Six people were detained Friday night and a man was hospitalized after shots were fired in the Spring Branch area, police say.

Houston crime: Spring Branch shooting

What we know:

Police reportedly heard gunshots at about 9:30 p.m. Friday on Campbell Road near Kempwood Drive.

Officers were handling a separate investigation on Blalock Road when they heard the gunshots, then allegedly saw several people running.

Six people were reportedly detained, and police said they were looking for one more person at the time.

Officers also found a man who allegedly had multiple gunshot wounds. Police gave the man tourniquets, and Houston Fire personnel took him to a hospital.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

Police did not have information on the victim's condition.

There is no update on whether the last person was found by police.

It's not clear if anyone detained will be charged. There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)