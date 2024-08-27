Lich Goods is an online store based in Houston, specializing in vintage furniture.

Owner Tamara Lichtenstein started the business during the pandemic after selling off some personal pieces of furniture to help pay the bills. When she realized what some people were willing to pay for her items, she decided to dive and do it full-time.

Today it is a successful business, with new and exciting vintage furniture being added weekly.