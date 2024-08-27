Expand / Collapse search

Houston small business: Discover vintage furniture finds at Lich Goods

Published  August 27, 2024 1:09pm CDT
Downtown
Today's small business spotlight is on Lich Goods, a downtown shop offering unique vintage furniture. Tamara Lichtenstein, the owner, shares how she turned her passion for thrifting into a thriving business during the pandemic.

Houston - Lich Goods is an online store based in Houston, specializing in vintage furniture. 

Owner Tamara Lichtenstein started the business during the pandemic after selling off some personal pieces of furniture to help pay the bills. When she realized what some people were willing to pay for her items, she decided to dive and do it full-time. 

Today it is a successful business, with new and exciting vintage furniture being added weekly. 