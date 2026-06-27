Man shot in the head at Sunnyside corner store

A man was sent to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Houston's Sunnyside area late Friday night.

Houston crime: Sunnyside corner store shooting

What they're saying:

Police were called to a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at a corner store on Cullen Boulevard near Brinkley Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a hospital and was last said to be in critical condition.

As of Friday night, police had no information about what led up to the shooting. Anyone who was involved fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone who has information can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).