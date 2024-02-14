Houston police say an argument ended with two people in the hospital early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 13500 block of Topeka Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, but police say it appears a group of people were gathered and got into an argument.

At some point, police say someone started shooting.

Afterward, officers were flagged down and directed to the location. Police say they found one person with a stab wound and another with a gunshot wound.

Houston police investigate a stabbing and shooting on Topeka.

MORE NEWS: Tow truck driver fatally struck while loading another vehicle

They were both taken to the hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say no suspects had been detained, but they were searching for a person of interest.