Houston shooting: Man shot after altercation outside Club Fragrance

A man is in the hospital after being shot following an altercation in northeast Houston.

Houston Police Department officers were called to 5601 Laura Koppe Road after reports of a shooting, Sergeant David Riggs stated.

Two men were reportedly involved in an altercation inside a club and when one guy went outside to leave, the other followed. The altercation continued outside and shots were fired.

Courtesy of OnScene Houston

One of the men was hit and taken to the hospital by the Houston Fire Department before officers arrived.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Sgt. David Riggs says the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.