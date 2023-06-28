Houston shooting: Man attempts to shoot woman, turns gun on himself in confrontation with police

article

Houston police are investigating after a man fired a weapon at a woman then took his own life on Wednesday evening.

According to Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin, this all started around 7:15 p.m. when an officer was flagged down about a possible domestic fight between a possible boyfriend and girlfriend and involved a firearm.

Officials said the woman gave a description of the man and about three minutes later, he was located at a convenience store in the 7400 block of Canal Street.

Martin said the officer called for backup, and it arrived within one minute as a station was close by.

The officers went inside the convenience store to talk to the man about what happened.

That's when, according to officials, the man, described as a Hispanic male, approximately 47 years old, produced a firearm, pointed it at himself, and threatened to harm himself.

Martin said a supervisor was on the scene talking with the man attempting to get him to calm down. However, the man fired one shot, the officers rendered aid, and tried to save his life. They were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.