Two young people found shot in north Houston, police say

By
Published  May 18, 2025 11:53am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Two found shot at north Houston park, police say

Police say two people, ages 19 and 21, were found with gunshot wounds on Jensen Drive Saturday night.

The Brief

    • Police were called to Jensen Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.
    • A 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were taken to a hospital for their gunshot wounds.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-8800) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).

HOUSTON - Police are looking for any information about a shooting that injured two people in north Houston on Saturday night.

Houston: Jensen Drive shooting

What we know:

Police were called at about 9:45 p.m. to the 6200 block of Jensen Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they found two people with gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old was shot in his foot, and a 21-year-old was shot in her leg.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this shooting has been identified.

There is no description available of any suspects.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call the HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800. Tipsters can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).

The Source: OnScene and Houston Police Lieutenant Khan

