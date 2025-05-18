Two young people found shot in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police are looking for any information about a shooting that injured two people in north Houston on Saturday night.
Houston: Jensen Drive shooting
What we know:
Police were called at about 9:45 p.m. to the 6200 block of Jensen Drive.
When officers arrived, they said they found two people with gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old was shot in his foot, and a 21-year-old was shot in her leg.
Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.
What we don't know:
No one involved in this shooting has been identified.
There is no description available of any suspects.
The motive behind the shooting is not clear.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case can call the HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800. Tipsters can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police Lieutenant Khan