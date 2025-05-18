Two young people found shot in north Houston, police say

The Brief Police were called to Jensen Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. A 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were taken to a hospital for their gunshot wounds. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-8800) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Police are looking for any information about a shooting that injured two people in north Houston on Saturday night.

Houston: Jensen Drive shooting

What we know:

Police were called at about 9:45 p.m. to the 6200 block of Jensen Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they found two people with gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old was shot in his foot, and a 21-year-old was shot in her leg.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this shooting has been identified.

There is no description available of any suspects.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call the HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800. Tipsters can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).