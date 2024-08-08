A tragic shooting resulted in the deaths of two juveniles on Wednesday night in northeast Houston. The incident began around 8:21 p.m. when Houston Police Department (HPD) units responded to reports of a shooting at Timber Crossing Apartments, located at 6869 Arto Street.

Accidental shooting



Upon arrival, officers discovered an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department (HFD). Outside, near a wooded area, a 17-year-old male was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Distressed teen's actions escalate tragedy



Investigations revealed that four family members, aged 10 to 17, were inside the apartment during the incident. The 17-year-old had initially pulled out a firearm, possibly to show it off. Another juvenile picked up the weapon and accidentally discharged it, hitting the 11-year-old. The 17-year-old, distraught, fled to a wooded area. Despite attempts by family members to calm him, he fired additional rounds, striking an apartment but causing no injuries, before taking his own life. The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

