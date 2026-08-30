Man shot in Brays Oaks after arguing with suspect

The Brief Police found a man shot along West Bellfort Avenue Saturday night. Evidence suggests that the victim and suspect knew each other before the shooting. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.



A man was sent to a hospital Saturday night after an argument reportedly led to a shooting in Houston's Brays Oaks area.

Houston Brays Oaks shooting

What we know:

A witness called 911 about the shooting at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police arrived on Bob White Drive along West Bellfort Avenue, and they found a man who had been shot in his chest and leg. The victim is expected to recover.

Based on a video that police watched, it's believed the suspect and victim knew each other before the shooting. The two allegedly got into an argument, then the suspect shot at the victim while driving by him.

The suspect left before police arrived.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. The victim is only described as a man believed to be 24 or 25 years old.

There is no suspect description available as of this report.

It's not confirmed if or how the suspect and the victim know one another.