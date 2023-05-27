Houston police are still investigating what led to a shooting near Westchase.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia, officers responded to the 4099 block of Boone Road at the intersection of Harwin Drive about a shooting that occurred around 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found multiple shell casings and saw the area was in a shopping center. While investigating, a man and a woman walked up to the officers. The man was seen to have multiple gunshot wounds.

Garcia says an ambulance was called and he was taken to a local hospital by a Houston Fire Department ambulance.

According to preliminary info, there was a disturbance with at least two other people involved and they all seemed to know each other.

At some point during the altercation, someone started shooting a gun and another person got a gun from their car to start shooting as well, officials say. Multiple rounds were fired and it's unclear who shot them.

At least three people were shot, Garcia says. One is in critical condition, another is in stable condition, and the third is deceased.

HPD is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.