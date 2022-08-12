Houston ship catches fire while undergoing repairs: firefighters

article

A ship caught fire Friday while firefighters say it was undergoing repairs in east Houston.

Crews were called to the 8500 block of Cypress Street Dock #2 after receiving calls of a ship on fire. Preliminary details are the ship was undergoing repairs when the fire occurred.

At last check, officials said the fire appeared to be under control, but firefighters were still working to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

No injuries were reported, and it's unclear what the ship was carrying, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.