Expand / Collapse search

Southwest Houston: Shooting in Sharpstown-area parking lot kills one, injures another, police say

By
Published  July 19, 2025 12:49pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Police say the shooting happened early Friday on South Gessner Road and Sand Pointe Drive.
    • Two victims were taken to hospitals after an altercation. One was pronounced deceased.
    • Anyone with information can call HPD Homicide (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).

HOUSTON - A man is dead after a shooting in Houston's Sharpstown area early Friday morning, police say.

Houston Sharpstown shooting: South Gessner 

What we know:

Houston police were called to a hospital after a man was taken in with at least one gunshot wound. The man was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, but was later pronounced deceased.

Another person was also taken to a hospital. Police say that person has been treated and released.

Officers learned the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Friday in a parking lot on South Gessner Road and Sand Pointe Drive.

Allegedly, witnesses said there was an altercation when the shooting happened.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time. Police say the deceased victim was 29 years old.

No suspect description is available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident can call one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Houston Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonSharpstown