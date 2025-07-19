Southwest Houston: Shooting in Sharpstown-area parking lot kills one, injures another, police say

The Brief Police say the shooting happened early Friday on South Gessner Road and Sand Pointe Drive. Two victims were taken to hospitals after an altercation. One was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information can call HPD Homicide (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A man is dead after a shooting in Houston's Sharpstown area early Friday morning, police say.

Houston Sharpstown shooting: South Gessner

What we know:

Houston police were called to a hospital after a man was taken in with at least one gunshot wound. The man was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, but was later pronounced deceased.

Another person was also taken to a hospital. Police say that person has been treated and released.

Officers learned the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Friday in a parking lot on South Gessner Road and Sand Pointe Drive.

Allegedly, witnesses said there was an altercation when the shooting happened.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time. Police say the deceased victim was 29 years old.

No suspect description is available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)