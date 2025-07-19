Southwest Houston: Shooting in Sharpstown-area parking lot kills one, injures another, police say
HOUSTON - A man is dead after a shooting in Houston's Sharpstown area early Friday morning, police say.
Houston Sharpstown shooting: South Gessner
What we know:
Houston police were called to a hospital after a man was taken in with at least one gunshot wound. The man was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, but was later pronounced deceased.
Another person was also taken to a hospital. Police say that person has been treated and released.
Officers learned the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Friday in a parking lot on South Gessner Road and Sand Pointe Drive.
Allegedly, witnesses said there was an altercation when the shooting happened.
What we don't know:
No one has been identified at this time. Police say the deceased victim was 29 years old.
No suspect description is available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department