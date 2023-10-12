Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 for hitting player in groin, video

A fine has been issued for the Houston Rockets' guard-forward for hitting another player souring a game.

Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 by the NBA for recklessly making contact and hitting Daniel Theis, Indiana Pacers center, in the groin area.

The incident occurred with seven minutes and 27 seconds left in the first quarter of the game which occurred on Oct. 10 at the Toyota Center.

Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected from the game, NBA reports.

Click here to watch a video of the incident.