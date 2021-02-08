Houston resident claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

article

A Houston resident is a millionaire after winning a drawing on New Year's Day.

The resident, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at La Petite Market, located at 9430 Westpark Drive in Houston.

The ticket, which was a quick pick ticket, matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8, 24, 53, 68, 69), but not the Mega Ball number which was seven.

Mega Millions drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m.

The Texas Lottery has generated $32 billion in revenue for the State of Texas and distributed $67 billion in prizes to lottery players since the first ticket was sold in 1992.

