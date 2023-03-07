Houston is home to some of the biggest names in the country, and a recent survey showed the city actually produces some of the most significant numbers of athletes.

MARCH MADNESS 2023: Houston expected to host NCAA for fourth time in March 2023 | Here’s what you need to know about the tournament

Researchers with OLBG looked to find out where most major league athletes were born, that includes stars in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

The data led them to name Houston the 5th city where most star athletes were born. Houston actually had a total of 546 athletes born, with 340 in the NFL, 143 in the MLB, 43, in the NBA, and 2 in the NHL.

In fact, Houston actually outranked other Texas cities like Dallas, which was ranked 8th largest producer of major league athletes.

Meanwhile, Chicago took the crown as the city where the most athletes were produced.

MORE SPORTS STORIES

Click here to see how other cities compared and examine the full report.