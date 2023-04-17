There's a new meaning to Houston being called Space City, as a recent study showed it has produced some of the largest star athletes in the U.S.

According to OLBG.com, researchers looked at where the most major league athletes overall, including those in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL were born.

Its findings led them to rank Houston the 6th largest producer behind New York, and ahead of Detroit, Michigan. In fact, 528 star athletes total are from Houston, with 340 players in the NFL, 43 in the NBA, 143 in the MLB, and 2 who play for the NHL.

Houston wasn't the only Texas city that made the list; Dallas also made the top 10, coming out as the 9th largest producer.

Meanwhile, Chicago was named the largest overall producer of major league athletes, with a total of 1,061 players born there.

For a complete look at the report and to see how other cities compared, click here.