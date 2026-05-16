Houston: Person with knife shot, killed by METRO police near Botanic Garden

The Brief METRO police were called about a person with a knife on Park Place Boulevard. The person reportedly charged at police, and officers opened fire. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital. Houston Police will investigate the shooting.



An investigation is underway near the Houston Botanic Garden after METRO police shot and killed a person armed with a knife.

Deadly shooting involving METRO police

What we know:

The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday near Park Place Boulevard and Findlay Street.

METRO officials say a METRO employee saw a "suspicious person" holding a knife and called Bus Patrol. A METRO supervisor and police officers were called to the scene.

At some point, officials say the person charged at the officers and the officers shot the suspect.

Officials say the person was given medical treatment at the scene and taken to a hospital, but the person was pronounced deceased at about 11:15 a.m.

No one else was injured.

The scene is currently blocked off as officials investigate.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

What's next:

Houston Police are now taking over the investigation. METRO police say they will cooperate with the investigation.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.