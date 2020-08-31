Houston Police searching for suspect wanted in shooting that injured 18-year-old man

Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at 3125 Crestdale Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The victim, Edgar Mira, 18, was transported to the hospital; doctors say he is expected to survive.

According to police, Mira picked up an unknown suspect in front of an apartment complex and after an exchange, the suspect exited the vehicle.

When Mira pulled off, the suspect fired multiple shots hitting Mira in the back.

The 18-year-old then drove to the 3300 block of Lively Lane, where he was seen throwing a gun and narcotics over a fence, per police. Paramedics were called to that location and drove Mira to the hospital.

Further investigation concluded that Mira was driving a stolen vehicle. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence in the 339th State District Court.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.