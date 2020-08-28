Houston Police searching for suspect wanted for aggravated assault

The Houston Police Department need the public's help to identify a suspect involved in an aggravated assault. According to police, an altercation took place in a parking lot between the male suspect and the victim on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, around 3 p.m.

Police say that an argument escalated and the suspect fired at the victim's car multiple times. The victim was shot in the 1100 block of Greens Road in Houston, Texas and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Per Houston Police:

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, medium complexion, 20 to 30 years old, average build, wearing a black jacket and black pants.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene, in a newer model gray four-door Chevy sedan.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in this car.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.