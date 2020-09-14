Houston Police searching for suspect in fatal hit and run crash

Houston Police is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that took place on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:30 p.m.

Police say a female pedestrian, 47, was attempting to cross the street at 5000 Almeda Road in Houston when she was struck by a green Ford F-150 pickup truck.

According to police, she was standing in the middle turn lane before she was hit by the truck traveling southbound on Almeda Road.

The driver was attempting to pass a vehicle stopped in a moving lane of traffic.

The driver then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where she died from her injuries