Houston Police searching for man wanted in drive-by shooting

Houston Police need help identifying a man they believe shot a victim in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday, Aug.18, around 6:45 p.m.

Police say that the victim was shot in the 2800 block of West Gulf Bank Road in Houston, Texas.

According to police, the victim was walking along the roadway toward Garden City Drive when a newer model dark blue Ford Taurus drove by the victim, made a U-turn and a rear passenger started shooting.

The victim was struck once in the lower back and the suspect fled the scene (westbound) on West Gulf Bank Road.

The suspect is described as a black man, 18-25 years old, last seen wearing a red bandana over his face. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging, and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.