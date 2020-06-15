Houston police search for suspects after deadly shooting at block party

article

Authorities are searching for multiple shooters after a man was killed during a block party in north Houston.

According to police, around 200 to 300 people were at the block party in the 5600 block of Chapman when multiple people began shooting around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one man was shot and died at the hospital.

According to police, people of all ages were at the party, and some children took cover under vehicles when the shooting started.

Police believe there were at least four shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.