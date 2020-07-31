Houston police search for man who exposed himself to child during kidnapping attempt

article

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect behind an attempted aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child in Houston.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division ay on Friday, May 11, 2018, around 7:00 p.m., a black male suspect attempted to kidnap a child in an apartment complex located in the 5800 block of North Houston Rosslyn Road.

Officials say the suspect, who is described as thing and standing around 5'6", attacked the victim’s mother, pushing her to the ground and grabbed the child.

The suspect ran away with the child, pulled his pants down, and exposed himself to the child. The victim’s mother was able to catch up to the suspect and fight him off.

The suspect fled the location in an unknown direction of travel.

Police say the suspect was described as having a surgical scar on his left forearm.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

