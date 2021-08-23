Houston police search for fugitive wanted in aggravated sexual assault of child

article

Authorities are looking for a fugitive who is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division are asking for the public's help in finding Hector Hernandez-Manzano.

HPD says that in June of 2011 and May of 2012, they received reports of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in the 2100 block of Pannell St.

Two juvenile victims made outcries. Detectives then learned that fugitive Hernandez-Manzano, 34, was responsible for the sexual abuse.

The fugitive is described as is a Hispanic male who stands at approximately 5'01", and weighs 160 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.