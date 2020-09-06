Houston Police respond to overnight shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - The Houston Police department responded to a call about an overnight shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 5 just after 11 p.m.
Emergency crews arrived at 9940 Fondren Road in Houston and discovered one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to police, the person was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time, please return to FOX 26 for more details on this developing story.