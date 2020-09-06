Houston Police respond to overnight shooting in southwest Houston

The Houston Police department responded to a call about an overnight shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 5 just after 11 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived at 9940 Fondren Road in Houston and discovered one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

According to police, the person was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time, please return to FOX 26 for more details on this developing story.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!