Pedestrian hit, killed while lying in Houston roadway

The Brief One person was killed in a traffic crash Friday night in the 2300 block of Davis Street near downtown Houston. Houston police responded within minutes, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity and whether they were a pedestrian remain unconfirmed.



Davis Street fatal crash

What we know:

Houston PD received a call of a person down at 8:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of Davis Street at the 2700 block of Quitman.

They arrived around 8:30 p.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m.

Further investigation found that the driver had hit the man while he was lying in the roadway. Police say the man may have intentionally caused his own death.

Family members of the victim arrived at the scene once investigations began.

No other people were taken from the scene or injured.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.