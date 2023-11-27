Charges have been filed against a robbery suspect arrested in an officer-involved shooting incident at 2600 Almeda Genoa Road about 9:15 p.m. The shooting occurred on Friday, November 24.

The suspect, Michael Lewis, 56, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction. He is also charged with evading arrest.

Lewis remains hospitalized for injuries sustained in a fight with a victim he attempted to rob.

HPD Officer X. Wallace, who discharged his duty weapon at the armed suspect, was sworn in as an officer in August 2020 and is assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division. The suspect was not struck by gunfire in the incident.

Officers were notified by a passerby that two males were fighting in the street nearby. Officers arrived in a marked HPD patrol vehicle and observed one male (later identified as the victim) hitting the suspect.

The officers stopped the altercation and observed the suspect pickup a gun from the ground. Officers ordered the suspect to drop the handgun, but the suspect refused to obey their commands and walked away holding the handgun. Officers followed the suspect down the street and into a nearby apartment complex, continuing to order the suspect to stop and drop the gun.

The suspect continued walking away from officers and then turned towards them with the gun in his hand. At that time, one officer discharged his duty weapon at the suspect but did not strike the suspect. Other officers responded and continued to follow the suspect, who continued walking away, still armed.

Officers deployed conducted energy devices (CEDs) at the suspect, which had no effect as the suspect walked/ran from them. The suspect was seen discarding his handgun over a nearby fence. He was eventually taken into custody a short time later and his handgun was recovered. Paramedics transported the suspect to a hospital for injuries he received in the struggle with the victim. The victim told investigators he was sleeping in the backseat of his vehicle, parked in the street, when the suspect knocked on his door pointing a gun at him.

The victim said he stepped out of his vehicle and the suspect demanded his money, at gunpoint. The victim grabbed the suspect’s gun and was able to press the magazine release button, however the suspect still was able to fire one shot as they struggled over the gun. The victim stated he held down the suspect and began hitting him because he would not release the gun. The victim sustained a minor injury to his foot during the incident.

As is customary when an HPD officer discharges a weapon, the incident is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit and the Internal Affairs Division.