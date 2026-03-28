Houston police officer, his K-9 involved in crash downtown
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a rollover crash while responding to an incident in Downtown Houston.
HPD K-9 officer hit in downtown
The backstory:
Around midnight on Saturday, Lieutenant Ali of the Houston Police Department said a K-9 officer was on the way to assist other units with a vehicle pursuit of a suspect who was on foot.
Lt. Ali reports the officer had his emergency equipment on as he was going southbound on Smith Street. Another vehicle driving westbound on Pease Street hit the officer's vehicle, causing it to flip and roll almost an entire block, officials said.
Once the patrol vehicle came to a stop, the officer was reportedly able to gather his bearings and make a call to his location. Lt. Ali says the officer checked on the other vehicle involved in the crash.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The K-9 was also taken for a medical evaluation as a precaution. The two occupants in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.
According to Lt. Ali, the incident is under investigation.
The Source: Information was provided by HPD Lieutenent A. Ali at the scene.