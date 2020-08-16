Houston police investigating possible gang-related fatal shooting

article

The Houston Police Department is looking for three men following a deadly shooting that occurred on Saturday night.



Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Fulton Street at El Mercado Rodriguez.



Houston police said they found 44-year-old Christopher Rizo, lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities said another victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and was airlifted to Memorial Hermann downtown in stable condition.



A third person was believed to be shot, according to police, but that person has not yet been located.



Authorities said it was reported the two groups were at a bar 12 miles away from the location. The two groups started to fight and were kicked out of that bar.



Police said the two groups came to El Mercado Rodriguez and continued fighting outside of the bar.



At some point during the fight, police said, gunfire rang out.

Two weapons were located at El Mercado Rodriguez and multiple bullet casings were located on the street.



Police said they believe the shooting may be gang-related.

Police released surveillance photos of three men who they believe have direct knowledge as to what occurred:

Authorities are asking anyone who may know the identities of the men in the surveillance photos to contact HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.