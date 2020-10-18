Houston Police investigate shooting near nightclub

article

Houston Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday, Oct. 18, just after 12: 30 a.m.

Police say the shooting took place at the 4700 block of Emancipation in Houston.

Officers said they were working a job at Luxx when they were told about a shooting at a business next door.

Police discovered a male victim down, with at least 1 gunshot wound to the torso.

A second male was found with a firearm and was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to a nearby trauma center and his condition is unknown at this time.