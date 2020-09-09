Houston Police investigate crash after pedestrian is struck and killed on I-45

Houston Police are investigating a deadly crash that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 8 just after 3:30 p.m.suv

Police responded to a pedestrian vs. SUV crash at 4700 Gulf Freeway on South Interstate Highway 45 in Houston.

According to police, the pedestrian was attempting to run across the southbound lanes of the freeway when he was struck by a white Nissan NV3500 van.

Emergency crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say the driver didn't show any signs of intoxication; he was questioned and released.