Family asks for help solving deadly shooting of Houston father

Houston police and family members are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 54-year-old man.

Roger John Lewis was shot in the 900 block of East 35th Street around 6:30 p.m. on April 18.

Police say Roger had been involved in a fender bender with another vehicle a few blocks away and pulled over to exchange information.

According to police, the other vehicle involved in the accident pulled over behind him, and witnesses say everything seemed fine as they were exchanging information.

A short time later, police say a couple of other cars pulled up, and someone from one of those cars shot Roger.

The shooter is believed to have fled in a gray sedan, according to HPD.

Houston police released surveillance video of two vehicles they believe to be involved in the incident.

Roger and his wife have a 10-year-old daughter. His wife says the family is devastated, and she is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"We deserve closure. Rodger did not deserve what happened to him. We have a daughter that we were raising. We did not deserve to be going through this right now," Deloris says.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

