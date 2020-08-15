Houston Police Department patrol unit involved in crash during pursuit

article

Two people were taken to the hospital after a short pursuit ended with a Houston Police Department vehicle being involved.



Houston Police Department officers were receiving multiple calls on 4-wheelers and dirt bikes driving erratically and on the wrong side of the road.



Authorities said both vehicles fled from officers.



Following a short pursuit, one of the vehicles collided with a Houston Police Department vehicle on the 1100 block of West Loop South.

Authorities said the officer was uninjured in the crash and the patrol vehicle’s airbag did deploy.



The person injured, who is said to be a juvenile, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Another person, who is believed to be an adult male, was also taken to the hospital.

The Houston Police Department is working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.