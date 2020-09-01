Houston Police arrest suspects after attempted smash and grab overnight

The Houston Police Department is currently investigating an attempted smash and grab that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 1 just after 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a pursuit started from Fiesta Market, 610 near Mykawa in Houston after officers located a vehicle leaving an attempted smash and grab of the store.

Houston Police attempted to stop the vehicle but they fled the scene.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

According to police, the suspects went 610 to 288, then Northbound 59 before exiting at Collingsworth, and all of the suspects fled the vehicle on foot.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody, but there is no word on how many people were involved.