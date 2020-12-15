Houston police: 2 men injured in shooting after leaving party

article

Houston police say two men were shot after leaving a party early Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of Hickory Street around 2:20 a.m.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Police say one of the men had collapsed outside of a residence and one had made it inside.

They were said to be conscious and breathing when they were transported to the hospital. The men were taken into surgery.

According to police, the men had left a large gathering at a residence and were walking to the parking lot when an unknown number of suspects opened fire.

Advertisement

Police say three pistols were located at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS