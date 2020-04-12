Houston officer provides police escort for ducklings searching for their mother

article

In a scene that sounds like it came from the book ‘Make Way for Ducklings,’ a Houston police officer provided an escort for ducklings trying to find their mom.

In a video posted on the Houston Police Department’s Facebook page, Asst. Chief Larry Satterwhite is seen wearing a mask leading the baby ducks toward a body of water.

The police department also posted a reminder that parks are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but officers are keeping things under control until the public can return.

