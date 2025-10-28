Houston officer-involved shooting: Suspect identified, charged

article

The Brief A suspect has been identified and charged with arson and burglary following an officer-involved shooting in Houston on Monday. Police opened fire after the suspect, Darwish Wilson, refused to exit a barricaded apartment, lit fires inside, and pointed a weapon at officers, investigators say. The suspect is hospitalized for his injuries; five Houston Police Department officers discharged their weapons during the incident.



The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Houston on Monday has been identified and charged, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect, 42-year-old Darwish Wilson, is facing charges of arson and burglary of a building. Wilson is hospitalized, and his mugshot is not available at this time.

Officer-involved shooting

The backstory:

Just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a call for service at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of South Loop West. A security guard at the complex called 911 after trying to detain a man who was suspected of burglarizing the leasing office earlier that morning.

The guard told police the suspect was armed with a pistol inside a vacant apartment.

Officers went to the apartment unit and tried to call the suspect out. The suspect refused to leave the apartment and began lighting fires inside the apartment, police say.

Officers tried to enter the apartment unit, but the door was partially barricaded from inside.

Officers backed away and tried to communicate with Wilson. Investigators say Wilson pointed a weapon at officers through the front window blinds of the apartment. Officers then discharged their duty weapons, striking Wilson more than once.

According to Houston Police, Wilson agreed to drop his weapon and exit the apartment. He was given medical attention and taken to an area hospital.

Investigators say they found evidence of the earlier burglary and arson inside the apartment. They also found a replica handgun inside.

Five officers from the Houston Police Department discharged their duty weapons, officials say. They have been identified as Officers N. Funes, S. Koroma, J. Sanchez, A. Moguel and Probational Police Officer B. Moreira. All are assigned to the Southwest Patrol Division.

What's next:

This case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

Officials with the Houston Police Department did not comment on Wilson's current condition.