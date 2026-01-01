Two Houston New Year's parties end with shootings; 7 confirmed injured, police say

The Brief At least seven people were injured in shootings at two separate parties in Houston overnight. One shooting was reported in the Third Ward. The other was in Houston's Northside area. Anyone with information on the Third Ward shooting can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Seven people are starting the new year in hospitals after separate shootings at two New Year's parties in Houston.

Houston New Year's shootings

Houston police confirmed one shooting was reported in the Third Ward at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The second was on the Northside at about 2:45.

Shootings reported at two New Year's parties in Houston

Third Ward New Year's shooting

What we know:

The Third Ward shooting happened on Live Oak Street near Elgin Street.

A lieutenant at the scene confirmed five people were injured in this incident. They're all expected to recover.

Police reportedly saw multiple people running from the scene. Some people were detained for questioning as witnesses, but police say no one cooperated with the investigation.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information regarding any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

Northside New Year's shooting

What we know:

The Northside shooting was reported on Yorkshire Street, near East Crosstimbers Street and Irvington Boulevard.

Police say two people were confirmed to have been shot.

One male was shot in the chest and went into surgery in critical condition. A female was also shot and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

A Houston Police captain at the scene said about 300 people were at a party at a short-term rental.

Police have a brief description of a suspect, but they're not seeking help from the public at this time. Investigators are looking to find camera footage from nearby homes.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

The female victim's condition is not clear at this time.