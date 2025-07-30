Missing man last seen in northwest Houston one week ago

The Brief Jarell Dansby was last seen on July 22 on Willow Place Drive near Interstate 249. Dansby is 5'8" tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has a neck tattoo. Anyone with information can call the HPD Missing Persons Unit (832-394-1840).



A man has been reported missing in Greater Houston after he hadn't spoken to loved ones in about a week.

Houston missing man: Jarell Wilbert

Jarell Dansby, last heard from on July 22, 2025 (Courtesy: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

According to a flyer from Houston Police, 32-year-old Jarell Wilbert was last seen on Tuesday, July 22, in the 8300 block of Willow Place Drive North, near Interstate 249 and FM 1960.

Jarell is described as a Black man who is 5'8" tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has a neck tattoo.

What we don't know:

There is no information available about what Jarell was last seen wearing or where he could be.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Jarell Dansby's whereabouts can call the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.