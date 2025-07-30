Missing man last seen in northwest Houston one week ago
HOUSTON - A man has been reported missing in Greater Houston after he hadn't spoken to loved ones in about a week.
Houston missing man: Jarell Wilbert
Jarell Dansby, last heard from on July 22, 2025 (Courtesy: Houston Police Department)
What we know:
According to a flyer from Houston Police, 32-year-old Jarell Wilbert was last seen on Tuesday, July 22, in the 8300 block of Willow Place Drive North, near Interstate 249 and FM 1960.
Jarell is described as a Black man who is 5'8" tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has a neck tattoo.
What we don't know:
There is no information available about what Jarell was last seen wearing or where he could be.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Jarell Dansby's whereabouts can call the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
The Source: Houston Police Department