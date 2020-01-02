Houston mayor, controller, council members sworn in

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner will be sworn in for a second term this morning.

Mayor Turner, City Controller Chris Brown and 16 city council members will take their oaths of office at the Inauguration.

The ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Wortham Center in downtown Houston.

The event is by invitation, but a limited number of tickets are available for the public. Members of the public who would like a ticket can obtain one from the box office beginning at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

No one will be allowed into the theater once the program begins.

There will be overflow viewing via livestream in the Wortham’s Cullen Theater. Parking in the Theater District underground garage will be free.