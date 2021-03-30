Houston man sentenced to 25 years behind bars for trafficking 14-year-old for sex

article

A 26-year-old Houston man has been ordered to prison following his convictions of sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

According to a release, Trevien Thomas, aka Triggah, pleaded guilty back on January 6.

The release added on Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Nancy F. Atlas handed Thomas a 300-month sentence.

The release stated that back on March 23, 2016, Thomas picked up a 14-year-old girl in Dallas and brought her to Houston. After pistol whipping her when she tried to leave the first day, Thomas held the victim at several motels in the Houston area against her will and created commercial sex advertisements of her. He then forced the minor to engage in commercial sex acts with multiple adult men over the course of five days.

Authorities said Thomas collected and kept all the proceeds while consistently watching over her or having others do so. It wasn’t until March 28, 2016, when Thomas left her alone in a motel room that she was able to escape, the release stated.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court heard a statement from the victim’s mother and sister as well as letters from the victim and others detailing the emotional, physical and financial impact of what Thomas did, according to the release.

Thomas will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

